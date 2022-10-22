Barclays Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) to Sell

Barclays lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$60.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$75.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 2.0 %

DSG opened at C$90.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.75. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$72.94 and a twelve month high of C$115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

