Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a C$65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$69.53.

TC Energy stock opened at C$58.73 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$54.60 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$59.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 110.28%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. Also, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart bought 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $363,444.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

