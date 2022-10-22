Barnett & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 3.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

