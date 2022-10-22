Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Wayside Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

Wayside Technology Group Trading Down 1.3 %

WSTG opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.78. Wayside Technology Group has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wayside Technology Group Announces Dividend

Wayside Technology Group ( NASDAQ:WSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Wayside Technology Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.