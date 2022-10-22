Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 372 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,068.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $343.90 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.