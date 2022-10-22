Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $172,000 Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 730.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,223,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 771,489 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,635,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,913,000 after purchasing an additional 543,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Sempra by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,250,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 482,894 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $142.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

