Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,532 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8,581.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,532 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11,245.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,003 shares during the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of BATS:IFRA opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15.

