Beldex Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.58 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Beldex has a total market cap of $152.57 million and $1.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0514 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.18 or 0.06851857 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00081807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

