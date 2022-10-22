Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $370.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $202.61 and a 1-year high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

