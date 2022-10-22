Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 88.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 61.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $225.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.17 and a 200 day moving average of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 726.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.59 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

