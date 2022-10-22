Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 268,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 143,892 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after buying an additional 65,202 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.