Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,074 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

