Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,193 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after purchasing an additional 195,925 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,177,000 after purchasing an additional 69,930 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.20. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

