Bend DAO Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Bend DAO has a market cap of $64.62 million and $314,748.00 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bend DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.08 or 0.28001211 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010931 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bend DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bend DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.