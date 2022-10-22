Berenberg Bank Cuts AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to GBX 118

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after buying an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.