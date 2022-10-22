Berenberg Bank Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target to GBX 925

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 925 ($11.18) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Investec raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,243.17.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $43.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.6129 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

