Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $704.90 million, a P/E ratio of 223.81 and a beta of 2.25. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berry will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

