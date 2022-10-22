BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives $32.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

A number of research firms have commented on BIGC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $978.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.61. BigCommerce has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 20,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $409,846.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,927 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,192. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 45.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 68.9% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.5% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

