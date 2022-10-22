BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Down 2.5% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $721.37 million and approximately $16.04 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,690,250,000,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 942,690,250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000077 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $16,425,582.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

