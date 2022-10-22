BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $714.43.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $597.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $631.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.36 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

