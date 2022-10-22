Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Declares $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 7th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Blackstone has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years. Blackstone has a dividend payout ratio of 92.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Blackstone to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

BX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,174,777 shares of company stock worth $87,165,545. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Blackstone by 66.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 16,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 9.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

