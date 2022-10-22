Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) PT Lowered to $3.25 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.25 to $3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a downgrade rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Blend Labs Stock Down 1.0 %

Blend Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $426.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The company had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,495 shares of company stock worth $379,028. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

