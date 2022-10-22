Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $149,000 Stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUFR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 930,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 314,043 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 50.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,023,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after purchasing an additional 343,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 53.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 315,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.50 on Friday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.16.

