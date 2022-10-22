Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,095 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AEF opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

