Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October (NYSEARCA:XDOC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October during the first quarter valued at about $426,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XDOC opened at $20.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – October has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

