Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASG. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ASG opened at $5.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

