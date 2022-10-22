Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Klaus Georg Schmid Acquires 50,000 Shares

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$11,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,100.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 91,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.26 per share, with a total value of C$23,296.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 109,300 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$25,139.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 1,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$350.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,125.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 26,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,610.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 25,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 5,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Klaus Georg Schmid bought 9,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,923.00.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

CVE BAU traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.23. The company had a trading volume of 167,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.09. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.73.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

