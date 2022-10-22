Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.76

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 8595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,583,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 823,185 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,322,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,983,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 465,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after buying an additional 368,192 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.