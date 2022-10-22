BMO Capital Markets Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $41.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. Exelon has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after buying an additional 15,573,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after buying an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after buying an additional 12,205,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

