BMO Capital Markets Lowers Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $58.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.69.

Magna International Price Performance

Magna International stock opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). Magna International had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 79.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,369,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at $5,380,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

