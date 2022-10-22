BNB Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion and $391.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $270.49 or 0.01408631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,980,628 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,980,838.29851955. The last known price of BNB is 268.95284003 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1129 active market(s) with $555,059,997.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.