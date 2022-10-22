BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Trading Down 0%

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.71 and last traded at $48.71. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.73.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.11% of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

