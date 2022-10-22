Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 305 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 330 to SEK 305 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 350 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.50.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $57.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $55.19 and a twelve month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.