Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 10.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Booking by 145.3% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 6.7% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 7.6% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Booking by 17.3% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $1,822.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,843.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,969.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total value of $78,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,512.45.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

