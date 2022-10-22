Boyd Wealth Management LLC Acquires 194 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.66. 656,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,341. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.01.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

