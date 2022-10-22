Boyd Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company had a trading volume of 300,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

