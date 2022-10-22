Braintrust (BTRST) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Braintrust has a market cap of $146.55 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Braintrust has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. One Braintrust token can now be bought for about $1.83 or 0.00009521 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.16 or 0.28006556 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Braintrust Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

