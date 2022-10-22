Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.36), with a volume of 36038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.35).

Brand Architekts Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.16. The stock has a market cap of £8.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

About Brand Architekts Group

(Get Rating)

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. The company provides skincare products, haircare products, body care products, bathing products, gifting, and accessories under the Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Kind Natured, Fish Soho, MR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brand Architekts Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brand Architekts Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.