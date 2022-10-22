Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.48.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.04%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

