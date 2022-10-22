Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. now owns 157,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after purchasing an additional 37,939 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 677,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 105,412 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 82.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 208,258 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,796,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,375,000 after buying an additional 518,844 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

