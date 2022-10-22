Brokerages Set argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $403.36

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $408.64.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

argenx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $376.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.86. argenx has a 1 year low of $249.50 and a 1 year high of $403.77.

Institutional Trading of argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. The business had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. On average, analysts predict that argenx will post -15.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,480,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

Featured Articles

