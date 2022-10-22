Brokerages Set BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Price Target at $9.75

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BTRS to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

BTRS stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BTRS news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at $370,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at $4,510,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

