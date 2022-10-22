Brokerages Set C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Target Price at $109.53

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock worth $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.08 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

