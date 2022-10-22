Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $63.31

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHAK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

NYSE:SHAK opened at $50.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

About Shake Shack

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $8,850,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2,427.0% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 53.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

