Brokerages Set Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) PT at $147.00

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $422.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

