Brokers Issue Forecasts for Xylem Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Xylem’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Xylem’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.89.

Xylem Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $134.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

