BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.63-$8.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.92.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOOO traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,239. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $95.94.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 526.63%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. BRP’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 7.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 512.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after purchasing an additional 187,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BRP by 114.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 77,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in BRP by 107.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

See Also

