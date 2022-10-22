Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

