Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$46.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.90.

Shares of CPX stock opened at C$43.53 on Tuesday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$36.65 and a 12-month high of C$51.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$48.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.68.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.9399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital Power news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90. In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,560. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $5,430,341.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

