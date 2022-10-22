Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 1,658 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

